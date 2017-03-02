ELIZABETH B.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELIZABETH B. CLEMONS.
CLEMONS, 83
LAKELAND - At the break of dawn on February 27, 2017, the wonderful earthly life of Elizabeth Banks Clemons came quietly to and end as she stepped into her eternal home with the God she loved and served. Elizabeth Banks Clemons was born August 10,1933 in Barberton, Ohio to the late James Holiday Fairley and Mary Mae Banks from Glasgow, Scotland. She was their only child.
She was also preceded in death by her one true love of 53 years, James Walls Clemons.
Elizabeth gave her heart to Christ at a very young age and continued to serve him in her church, The First United Methodist Church in Lakeland, Florida where she and Jim served on many wonderful mission trips.
She loved her grandchildren deeply and was a wonderful role model for her family.
She is survived by her son Thomas and Joanne Clemons of Summerville, SC and her daughter Nancy and Shaw Bassery of Marietta, Ga. She leaves 4 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held 12:00 p.m. Friday March 3 at The First United Methodist Church in Lakeland, Florida.
Donations can be made to The First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, Florida, 33801.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2017