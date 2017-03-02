MARILYN
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARILYN KNORR.
KNORR, 82
WINTER HAVEN - Marilyn Knorr, 82, of Winter Haven, FL, passed away on February 28, 2017.
She was born on August 1, 1934 in Miami, FL, and moved to Winter Haven from Lakeland in 2004. Marilyn was of the Catholic faith.
She was predeceased by her parents, James S. Warren and Narcissus Griffin Warren; husband, Robert Knorr; son, Fredrick Branch; brother, James Warren; sisters, Beverly Williams and Caroline Payne. Marilyn is survived by her brother, Paul Warren of Auburndale, FL.
A graveside service will be Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 3:00 pm at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens, Auburndale.
Condolences via:
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2017