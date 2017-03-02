SHARON HOOD

SHARON
HOOD, 68

PLANT CITY - Sharon Hood, 68, of Plant City, born in New York on October 12, 1948; entered into eternal rest on February 25, 2017.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Del Hood; children, Joshua Hood; daughter-in-law, Heather Hood; and granddaughter, Kaleigh Hood. She was preceded in death by her son, Justin Hood. Expressions of condolence at
