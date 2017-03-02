TANYA WARD

Obituary

TANYA
WARD, 55

LAKELAND - Tanya Ward, 55, died Tues. 2/21/17. Memorial service private. Holmes Funeral Directors, Haines City.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2017
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com