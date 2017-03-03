LINDA GAIL McCOY
SPIVEY, 70
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Linda Gail McCoy Spivey, age 70, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at home with family by her side.
Mrs. Spivey was born June 30, 1946, in Steele, Alabama to Harrison and Lena Mae (Hyatt) McCoy. She was an Auburndale resident since the 1950s, coming from Alabama. Linda graduated from Auburndale High School Class of 1964 and then graduated Cum Laude from University of South Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Education. She taught at Caldwell Elementary and First Missionary Baptist School, both in Auburndale. Linda was a retired Mortgage Broker in the Real Estate Industry and a and a member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Auburndale. Linda enjoyed sewing, traveling and was an avid FSU fan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers: Randy & Norris and sister Donna.
Linda is survived by her loving and devoted family: husband of 53 years, Jim Spivey of Auburndale, FL, 2 sons: Jim M. (Liliya) Spivey, Rodney S. Spivey, both of Auburndale; 3 brothrs: Larry McCoy, Lakeland, Jimmy D. (Sheila) McCoy, Phillip McCoy, both of Auburndale; 3 sisters: Katherine (Bernie) Beckman of Auburndale, Judy (Dick) DeAngles of Winter Haven, Jo Harrold of Puyallup, WA; 2 daughters-in-law: Pam Spivey of Tampa, Leah Robbins of Celebration, FL; 5 grandchildren: James, Jon, Madeleine, Clyde & Quade; 2 gt. grandchildren: Michael & Haden.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mrs. Spivey's name to: Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL, 33823.
A Memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, March 5th at Kersey Funeral Home, 108 E. Lake Stella Dr., Auburndale.
Steele's Family Funeral Services
207 Burns Lane
Winter Haven, FL 33884-1145
(863) 324-1475
Published in Ledger from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2017