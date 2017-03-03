ROBERT H. 'DUKE'
ALKIRE, 89
LAKELAND - Robert H. 'Duke' Alkire, age 89, of Lakeland, FL, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2017 after a brief illness. Duke was born on December 12, 1927 in Monongah, WV to the late Thomas W., Sr. and Joy D. Alkire. He was a member of Scott Lake Baptist Church since his move to Lakeland and a former member of First Baptist Church of Moreland, GA. He served in the U.S. Army in 1947 and 1948 at Fort Belvoir.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Ruth (Rice) Alkire, his brother, Harold Alkire and sister, Mary Lou Staten. He is survived by his son Ronnie H. (Joy) Alkire of Lakeland, FL, two daughters, Paula Cosentino of Duluth, GA and Carolyn (Paul) Brown of Stockbridge, GA. He is also survived by six grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, one sister and three brothers.
After 37 years Duke retired from Owens Illinois Glass. He enjoyed sports and played softball and basketball into his 70s. He loved to bowl, compete in Senior Olympics and remained active until he was 88 years old.
He loved and served his Lord throughout his life and his greatest pleasure was telling everyone of the saving grace of Jesus Christ. He served as a deacon at The Meadows Baptist Church, Heatherwood Baptist Church and The First Baptist Church of Moreland in Ga. Duke was a licensed Baptist preacher and carried the message of God's love into prisons and retirement centers until he was called home. He also volunteered at hospice for over 12 years.
The funeral service is Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 11 AM in the sanctuary of The First Baptist Church of Moreland with Duke's grandson Christopher Brown officiating. Burial will follow the service at Southview Cemetery in Moreland. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 PM until 8 PM at McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street in Newnan.
A memorial service will be held at Scott Lake Baptist Church in Lakeland, FL on Monday, March 6, 2017 at 11 AM. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until service time on Monday.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Duke's name to The First Baptist Church of Moreland, 2930 US-29, Moreland, GA 30259 or Scott Lake Baptist Church, 5811 Scott Lake Rd, Lakeland, FL 33813. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at
