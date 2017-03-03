CHALMES ALLEN
'DOUGHBOY'
PRIDGEN Sr., 62
LAKELAND - Chalmes Allen Pridgen Sr. 'Doughboy', 62, born on January 30, 1955 in Bartow, Florida; entered eternal life on February 21, 2017 in Lakeland, Florida.
He is survived by his father Chalmes Pridgen, wife, Barbara M. Pridgen, four daughters, Cindy Carter, Robin Boswell, Windy Pittman, and Betty Wetsel, one son, Chalmes Pridgen II, two sisters, Cheryl McCoy and Lisa Pridgen, two brothers, Timothy Pridgen and David Pridgen, fifteen grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Please join us on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Bradley Church of God, located at 515 Main Ave. Bradley, Florida 33835 at 11:00 am to celebrate his life.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2017