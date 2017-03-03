SAMARA L.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SAMARA L. ROUTENBERG.
ROUTENBERG, 39
BRANDON - Miss Samara L. Routenberg, 39, of Brandon, formerly of Sunrise, passed away Friday, February 24th, 2017. She was born December 23rd, 1977 in Harvey, IL, the daughter of David and Kerri Routenberg.
Ms. Routenberg had a master's degree Magna Cum Laude, class of 2010 from Nova University. Her career started in 2001 as a math teacher and quickly grew her career through coaching math and worked for Florida Department of Education for several years. She currently worked as an Assistant Principal at Lake Gibson Middle School. She had a passion for education and helping children. Samara enjoyed watching children succeed, which was apparent in her open door policy for all. She went above and beyond for all students and encouraged a sense of self. This is the way she lived in her work life and her personal life. Samara spoiled her nephews with so much love.
She is survived by both of her parents, sister Jennifer, brother in law Nicholas, and two nephews.
The memorial service will be conducted on March 5th, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Temple Beth Shalom, 706 Bryan Road, Brandon FL. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution in her name to the Broward Education Foundation. Contributions can be mailed in to Broward County Education Foundation, 600 S.E. 3rd Ave 1st floor, Ft. Lauderdale FL 33301 or online @ browardedfoundation.org . use the comment section at the bottom of the donation page to make the donation in Samaras name. Condolences may be expressed online at segalfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2017