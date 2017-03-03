Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SAMARA L. ROUTENBERG. View Sign

SAMARA L.

ROUTENBERG, 39



BRANDON - Miss Samara L. Routenberg, 39, of Brandon, formerly of Sunrise, passed away Friday, February 24th, 2017. She was born December 23rd, 1977 in Harvey, IL, the daughter of David and Kerri Routenberg.

Ms. Routenberg had a master's degree Magna Cum Laude, class of 2010 from Nova University. Her career started in 2001 as a math teacher and quickly grew her career through coaching math and worked for Florida Department of Education for several years. She currently worked as an Assistant Principal at Lake Gibson Middle School. She had a passion for education and helping children. Samara enjoyed watching children succeed, which was apparent in her open door policy for all. She went above and beyond for all students and encouraged a sense of self. This is the way she lived in her work life and her personal life. Samara spoiled her nephews with so much love.

She is survived by both of her parents, sister Jennifer, brother in law Nicholas, and two nephews.

The memorial service will be conducted on March 5th, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Temple Beth Shalom, 706 Bryan Road, Brandon FL. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution in her name to the Broward Education Foundation. Contributions can be mailed in to Broward County Education Foundation, 600 S.E. 3rd Ave 1st floor, Ft. Lauderdale FL 33301 or online @



SAMARA L.ROUTENBERG, 39BRANDON - Miss Samara L. Routenberg, 39, of Brandon, formerly of Sunrise, passed away Friday, February 24th, 2017. She was born December 23rd, 1977 in Harvey, IL, the daughter of David and Kerri Routenberg.Ms. Routenberg had a master's degree Magna Cum Laude, class of 2010 from Nova University. Her career started in 2001 as a math teacher and quickly grew her career through coaching math and worked for Florida Department of Education for several years. She currently worked as an Assistant Principal at Lake Gibson Middle School. She had a passion for education and helping children. Samara enjoyed watching children succeed, which was apparent in her open door policy for all. She went above and beyond for all students and encouraged a sense of self. This is the way she lived in her work life and her personal life. Samara spoiled her nephews with so much love.She is survived by both of her parents, sister Jennifer, brother in law Nicholas, and two nephews.The memorial service will be conducted on March 5th, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Temple Beth Shalom, 706 Bryan Road, Brandon FL. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution in her name to the Broward Education Foundation. Contributions can be mailed in to Broward County Education Foundation, 600 S.E. 3rd Ave 1st floor, Ft. Lauderdale FL 33301 or online @ browardedfoundation.org . use the comment section at the bottom of the donation page to make the donation in Samaras name. Condolences may be expressed online at segalfuneralhome.com Published in Ledger from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com