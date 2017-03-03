LILLIAN E. 'BETTY'
ADKINS
LAKELAND - Lillian E. 'Betty' Adkins 94. Betty passed away March 1, 2017 at Oak Bridge Health Center due to natural causes.
She was born and raised in Moore Haven, Florida. Upon graduation from Moore Haven High School, she attended Massey's Business College in Jacksonville, Florida. Her first job was with Equitable Life Insurance Company.
Betty was married to William M. Adkins in 1943. They have spent most of their married life in Lakeland. They had two children, Brenda A. Baker and William M. Adkins, Jr.
Betty worked at Camp Fire Girls, Florida Southern College and at Mac asphalt Corporation for 16 1/2 years.
She was a member of United Methodist Temple for over 50 years where she taught Sunday school, worked with the youth, and sang in the choir for about 40 years. She loved her family, her church, to travel and her sports.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Adkins and daughter Brenda Baker.
She is survived by her son, William Chip Adkins, his wife, Pam; four grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren, a sister, Peggy Wilkinson and a brother, Sion Stalls.
Visitation will be Monday, March 6, 2017 at 10 am at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 South Ingraham Avenue. Service will begin at 11 am, with a reception to follow in the Heath Tribute Center. Burial will be at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.heathfuneralchapel.com .
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Published in Ledger from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2017