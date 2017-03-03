TIMOTHY 'TIM'
FRANCIS, 47
LAKELAND - Timothy 'Tim' Francis, 47, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
A native and lifelong resident of Lakeland, he enjoyed his job as a Heavy Equipment Operator with Roggen Enterprises Inc. for the past fifteen years. Of the Baptist faith Tim was a devoted family man. He enjoyed watching sports, especially NASCAR. He will be dearly missed.
Preceded in death by his father Larry Francis, Tim is survived by his wife of 31 years, Linda Francis, and his mother Janie Francis Paul of Dover. Son Johnathan Francis and wife Rachel. Two daughters Jessica Francis and Heaven Francis. Brother Steve Francis and wife Deidra. Two grandchildren Lily and Carley all of Lakeland.
A celebration of Tim's life will be held at a later date. Lanier Funeral Home in Charge of Arrangements.
