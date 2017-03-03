Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RONALD E. O'DONNELL. View Sign

RONALD E.

O'DONNELL, 76



LAKELAND - Mr. Ronald O'Donnell died of cancer Friday (Feb. 3, 2017), at the VA Hospital in Tampa.

Born in 1940, he served in the Navy and was stationed in Japan. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, and, as an electrician, he worked on major power plants all over the U.S.A.

Mr. O'Donnell is survived by his daughter Tina O'Donnell of Lakeland; his granddaughter Heather O'Donnell; his sisters Barbara Teeter and Suzie Plummer of Valdosta, GA, Nina Jane Farmer of Mulberry, Susan O'Donnell-Rudd of Lakeland, and brothers Jefferson Charles O'Donnell of Mulberry, Andrew Thomas O'Donnell of Ft. Meade, FL, Mike O'Donnell of Lakeland, Kenneth O'Donnell of Knoxville, TN.

There will be no funeral, viewing or service in accordance with the wishes of the departed. The Neptune Society will take care of the body.



