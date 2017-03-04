DOROTHY JOHNS
ZIMMERMANN, 98
LAKELAND - Dorothy Zimmermann passed away March 1, 2017. She was born March 11, 1919 in Tracy, Minnesota to Percy and Doris Johns.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, G.F. 'Zim' Zimmermann; and is survived by her three sons: G.F. Sunny (Jan), Kent W. (Candy), and Scott V. (Penny), four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Services will be held privately.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Published in Ledger from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2017