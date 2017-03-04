HERBERT A.
GLOVER, 83
WINTER HAVEN - Herbert A. Glover passed away in his home on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the age of 83.
He was a Veteran of the USAF and a retired teacher and Assistant Principal with the Polk Co. School Board. He was alumni of FSU and loved the Seminoles: 'Go Noles.' He was also an active member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Bradley, FL.
Herbert was preceded in death by his parents, William and Marvenia Glover, and his brother Donald. He is survived by numerous cousins who loved him very much.
A memorial with family and friends will be held in his home at 4598 Reynosa Dr. SW, Winter Haven, Fl. 33880 on Sunday, March 5th, 2017 at 2pm.
Please join with us in saying goodbye to Herbert. He would have been 84 on March 5th.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2017