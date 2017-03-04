Obituary Guest Book View Sign

LISA DAWN

FUILLERAT



BRANDON - Lisa Dawn Fuillerat passed away February 24th, 2017. Lisa was born on September 3rd, 1965 in Hialeah, Florida. After graduating from Hialeah High School, Lisa received her Bachelor's degree from Florida Southern College. In 2003 she discovered her love of teaching. She taught sixth-grade.

Lisa was a devoted mother and cherished daughter. Lisa was a highly influential educator who loved to see a student experience that 'eureka' moment when math finally made sense. She was held in high esteem by her colleagues and loved by her students, whose lives she touched in a way few could. Lisa was passionate about sports and was a champion racquetball player. Lisa was known for her quick wit and amusing puns.

Lisa is survived by her children Amanda Fuill-erat, and Michael Fuillerat of Lakeland, FL; parents, Cynthia and Walter Heiler of Lakeland, FL, and Johnny and Mary Nall; her half-sister Becky Avrett, along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Lisa's name to the .

A memorial in celebration of Lisa's life will be held on Monday March 6th at 6 P.M. at the Crestview Baptist Church, 615 Old Polk City Road, Lakeland FL.







LISA DAWNFUILLERATBRANDON - Lisa Dawn Fuillerat passed away February 24th, 2017. Lisa was born on September 3rd, 1965 in Hialeah, Florida. After graduating from Hialeah High School, Lisa received her Bachelor's degree from Florida Southern College. In 2003 she discovered her love of teaching. She taught sixth-grade.Lisa was a devoted mother and cherished daughter. Lisa was a highly influential educator who loved to see a student experience that 'eureka' moment when math finally made sense. She was held in high esteem by her colleagues and loved by her students, whose lives she touched in a way few could. Lisa was passionate about sports and was a champion racquetball player. Lisa was known for her quick wit and amusing puns.Lisa is survived by her children Amanda Fuill-erat, and Michael Fuillerat of Lakeland, FL; parents, Cynthia and Walter Heiler of Lakeland, FL, and Johnny and Mary Nall; her half-sister Becky Avrett, along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Lisa's name to the .A memorial in celebration of Lisa's life will be held on Monday March 6th at 6 P.M. at the Crestview Baptist Church, 615 Old Polk City Road, Lakeland FL. Funeral Home Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Serenity Gardens, LLC

3350 Mall Hill Drive

Lakeland , FL 33810

(863) 858-4474 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.