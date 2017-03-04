LISA DAWN
FUILLERAT
BRANDON - Lisa Dawn Fuillerat passed away February 24th, 2017. Lisa was born on September 3rd, 1965 in Hialeah, Florida. After graduating from Hialeah High School, Lisa received her Bachelor's degree from Florida Southern College. In 2003 she discovered her love of teaching. She taught sixth-grade.
Lisa was a devoted mother and cherished daughter. Lisa was a highly influential educator who loved to see a student experience that 'eureka' moment when math finally made sense. She was held in high esteem by her colleagues and loved by her students, whose lives she touched in a way few could. Lisa was passionate about sports and was a champion racquetball player. Lisa was known for her quick wit and amusing puns.
Lisa is survived by her children Amanda Fuill-erat, and Michael Fuillerat of Lakeland, FL; parents, Cynthia and Walter Heiler of Lakeland, FL, and Johnny and Mary Nall; her half-sister Becky Avrett, along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Lisa's name to the
.
A memorial in celebration of Lisa's life will be held on Monday March 6th at 6 P.M. at the Crestview Baptist Church, 615 Old Polk City Road, Lakeland FL.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2017