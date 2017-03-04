Obituary Guest Book View Sign

PHILIP MARTIN

BROWN, 40



LAKELAND - Philip Martin Brown, 40, passed away on March 1, 2017. Philip was born July 3, 1976, in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania to Marie and Warren Brown, Jr. A graduate of Williamson College of the Trades in Pennsylvania with an Associate's Degree in Power Plant Technology, Brown also held a Bachelor's Degree in Business.

Operations Team Supervisor with Duke Energy Hines Energy Complex in Bartow, FL, Phil was exceptionally skilled in all sources of power generation. Prior to this, he held various leadership roles in the industry at NRG Energy, Exelon Power and Florida Power and Light. Phil was well liked and respected by his peers and employees and was known for his meticulous nature in all his endeavors.

An avid reader and researcher who enjoyed the outdoors, Phil was a triathlete and accomplished ultra-marathon runner respected in the running community. Along with his wife of 15 years, Mary Marcia Brown, Phil organized Lakeland's Tick Tock Ultra Marathon at Lake Hollingsworth each year.

Phil is survived by his parents, Warren and Marie; wife, Mary Marcia; brothers, David Stocker (Leyla), Patrick Brown (Angie) and Warren 'Woo' Brown (Amber). He is also survived by three nephews, David, Adam, and Joel. He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Brown and his niece, Paige.

Visitation will be held from noon until 1 p.m., at Lakeland Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at 1:15 p.m., at Oak Hill Burial Park on Monday, March 6, 2017.

