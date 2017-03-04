DARWIN DEWITT
CLIETT, 81
HAINES CITY - Darwin Dewitt Cliett, 81, passed away on March 1, 2017 at home.
He was born on March 24, 1935 in Coffee County, GA to James Herbert and Ozell Cliett and moved to Haines City in 1960. Darwin was a retired trucking company owner/ operator and citrus grower. He loved to spend time at his grove barn tinkering with tractors and riding in his groves on the ATV with his dog, Buddy. He always made sure each of his children learned how things worked. He also enjoyed anytime in the woods hunting, but most of all, was to spend time with his family, which always came first.
In addition to his parents, Darwin was predeceased by his brother Cecil Cliett of Augusta, GA. Darwin is survived by his wife of 64 years, Geneva Cliett of Haines City; his sons, Dewayne Cliett (Pattie), David Cliett (Darby), Lamar Cliett (Jan), Randy Cliett (Missy), all of Haines City; a sister, Valerie Paulk of Willachochee, GA. Darwin also leaves behind his grandchildren, Jeremy Cliett (Sara), Nicholas Cliett (Crystle), Brittany Cliett and Casey Cliett; great grandchildren, Madison, Megan, Morgan, Hunter, Mak-enzie, Raegan and his puppy, Buddy. Dad, Pops, Papa will be missed greatly but never forgotten and always dearly loved by his family and friends.
A visitation will be Monday from 10 am until the funeral at 11 am at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Haines City. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL, 33823.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2017