WILMA L.
BARNES, 94
LAKELAND - Wilma L. Barnes, 94, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2017 at Tender Loving Care Retirement Residence in Lakeland.
Born in Guilford, NC, she was a homemaker and a lifelong resident of the area. Wilma was active in the WMU, a Pastors wife and a member at the Eastside Baptist Church. She also enjoyed Arts and Crafts. A loving wife, mother and grandmother she will be missed.
Wilma was preceded in death by her first husband Paul Blizzard, son Bobby Blizzard and her second husband Rev. W. Hubert Barnes. She is survived by a son Ernest Barnes and wife Chris of Lake City, FL, daughter Gwen Powell and husband Arlie of Clanton, AL, grandchildren Keith, Ninette, Susan and Jason, six great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
A visitation will be held on Monday, March 6th from 10-11am at Lanier Funeral Home with Funeral Services to start at 11AM. Burial will follow at Lakeland Memorial Gardens. For those who wish donations may be made to VISTA Hospice at www.vitas.com . Lanier Funeral Home in Charge of the Arrangements.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2017