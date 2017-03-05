Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA ANDREWS MEE. View Sign

BARBARA ANDREWS MEE

April 16, 1938 - February 22, 2017



LAKE WALES - Born in Madison South Dakota to Otto and Oline 'Ole' Hansen, Barb went to High School and graduated from Hartford. She was a talented musician who played several instruments in the school band. When not in school, she helped in the family restaurant with her parents and four siblings. She married her High School sweetheart and relocated to Sioux Falls SD, where she gave birth to her sons Stuart and Scott Crist.

In the early '60s her parents moved to Glennallen Alaska where her father found work in the highway project to Anchorage. Wanting to be close to her parents she and her first husband drove the Alcan Highway with her small sons in April of 1960.

The family moved to Anchorage where Barb found work with the Department of Aviation working to maintain the numerous small airstrips throughout Alaska.

She later went to work for Ted Stevens in 1962. In 1968, Ted was appointed to the United States Senate. Barb was the Office Manager of the Anchorage Senate Office for Ted. She spent over 35 years working with Ted, a friendship that lasted until his death in 2010. Barb remained an Alaskan resident till the day she died. She voted in every election!

Barb met her husband Vince Mee in 1991; they married in 1995. Long time golf partners they were married by Senator Stevens on the 9th hole on Eagleglen golf course. They spent several great retirement years traveling and playing golf in all 50 states and Canada. Vince, who retired from the USAF always commented on her patriotism, and passion for the people who served in the armed forces. One of her favorite sayings was 'integrity was like curly hair, you either have it or don't.'

Barb led an extraordinary life, active in politics, one of the first females to join rotary (1987), where she received several Paul Harris awards. She flew in a F15, made several aircraft carrier landings, she was a ship sponsor to the USS Zephyr, and traveled aboard the submarine USS Alaska. She and Vince traveled all over Alaska and Hawaii representing DACOWITS.

Barb was also a published author detailing her years with Ted in her book 'Senator Ted and Mee.'

Preceded in death by her son Shawn, Mother and Father, sisters MaryLou and Carol, brother Roy and husband Don Andrews. Survived by her Husband Vince Mee, sons Stuart (Dorinda) Crist, Scott (Mas) Crist, daughter Katie (Leroy) Branch and sister Bonnie Wilson. She also leaves 10 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.

She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She will truly be missed.

Memorial service for Barb will be held on Sunday March 12, 2017 at 4:00pm at Indian Lake United Methodist Church, 6910 Deland Ave, Indian Lake Estates, 33855. A dinner will follow the memorial. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to either Indian Lake United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 7035-6910, ILE, FL, 33855 or to any organization that supports the US military and their families such as the Fisher House Foundation.







