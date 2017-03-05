Obituary Guest Book View Sign

LAUREDTS BRUCE TYNDALL, 96



BARTOW - Lauredts Bruce Tyndall, age 96, passed away at Morningview at Irving Park in Greensboro, North Carolina on Friday, February 24, 2017. Mr. Tyndall was born January 12, 1921 in Fort Pierce, Florida to Charles Theodore and Elenora Fredricksen Tyndall.

He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Kee Tyndall Davis and Dr. Ronald Lee Davis III of Greensboro, North Carolina; two granddaughters, Elizabeth Kee Davis King of New Orleans, Louisiana, and Anne Tyndall Davis Hutchinson and husband Jarrod of New Orleans, Louisiana; three great grandchildren, Piper Caroline King, Annie Elizabeth King and Lee Augustus Hutchinson, all of New Orleans, Louisiana; a sister-in-law, Lucille Williams Granade of Chatom, Alabama; a brother-in-law, Dr. Milton Theodore Wood of Bermuda Run, North Carolina; and many cherished nieces and nephews.

Bruce graduated from Central High School in West Palm Beach, Florida. In 1943 he received a B.S. in Industrial Arts Education from the University of Alabama. He attended Midshipman School at the University of Notre Dame, graduated in June of 1944 and was commissioned as an Ensign in the

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 11, 2017 from 10:30 - 11:00 AM at the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church at 205 East Stanford Street in Bartow. Memorial services will follow at 11:00 AM at the Church. The family would like to thank all of the compassionate caregivers at Comfort Keepers in Winter Haven and the staff at Morningview at Irving Park in Greensboro for their loving care of Bruce. Memorials may be made to the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church in Bartow or to the Rotary Foundation.

Condolences to family at









650 E. Main Street

Bartow , FL 33830

