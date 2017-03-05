ARLEEN FLORENCE
MATTHEWS, 75
LAKELAND - Arleen Florence Matthews, age 75, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. She was born in Southfield, Michigan, the daughter of Martin and Florence Willacker.
Arleen is survived by her sisters Shirley Gramer and Gail Campbell; her daughters Teri Kortum, Toni Albritton, and Tina Waters; 9 grandchildren, 1 step grandchild, 4 great grandchildren, and 2 step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Todd Matthews, her parents, 8 brothers, and 4 sisters. Arleen will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
