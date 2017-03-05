RICHARD WILLIS
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Willis Talbott.
TALBOTT
LAKELAND - Richard Willis Talbott passed away on February 23, 2017, after a brief illness.
Born on March 3, 1935, in Buckhannon, West Virginia, to Edythe Marie and Remus Franklin Talbott. He moved to Polk County Florida when he was fifteen, and spent the rest of his life working and raising his children.
He is survived by, David Talbott, Pamela Hancock (Jimmy) and Nancy Talarico (Bobby). Two Grandchildren, Clayton and Joshua Glass, and three great grandchildren, Genesis, Joshua, and Richard Shane.
There will be a private service at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2017