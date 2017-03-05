ANNIE LEE BROWN
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNIE LEE BROWN SUGGS.
SUGGS, 79
LAKELAND - Mrs. Annie Lee Brown Suggs, age 79, a resident of Lakeland, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland.
Mrs. Suggs was born May 30,1937, in Rosalie, Alabama to Crates Solomon and Mary Frances (Kaye) Brown. She was a Polk County resident since 1964, coming from Alabama. Annie was a homemaker, member of the First Assembly of God Church in Polk City and attending Faith Baptist Church in Polk City. She enjoyed cooking, walking and spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Willie; son Floyd; daughter Regina; 5 brothers and 1 sister.
Annie is survived by: 3 sons: Alvis (Norma) Suggs, Lakeland, David Eugene Suggs, Midlothian, VA, Ronnie Suggs, Winter Haven, daughter Rita (William) Dixon-Grewe, Lakeland, 8 grandchildren: Randy, Christopher, Alvis, Jr., Steven, Michael, Tammi, Anthony & Aaron; 14 gt. grandchildren, 1 gt. gt. grandson.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 6th from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Kersey Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 7th at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2017