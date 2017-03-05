PERRY DEWAYNE KNOWLES, 34
LAKE ALFRED - Mr. Perry Dewayne Knowles, age 34, a resident of Lake Alfred, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Lakeland.
Mr. Knowles was born February 4, 1983, in Winter Haven to James Huey and Tina Louise (Elam) Knowles. He was a lifetime Polk County resident and worked for Summit Consulting in Lakeland. Perry attended Auburndale High School and Travis Tech. He enjoyed fishing, video games, outdoors, playing the drums and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his mother. Perry is survived by his loving family: wife of 15 years, Tiffany Knowles, son Corbin Alexander Knowles, both of Lake Alfred, brother James Kyle Knowles of CA, 2 sisters April Nicole Schmidt of Lake Wales, Amber Lynn (Richard) Bauman of TN, father James H. Knowles of FL, maternal grandmother Margaret Harron of Lake Alfred, maternal grandfather Charles Elam of Winter Haven, many extended family & friends.
Funeral service will be held 5:00 PM Tuesday, March 7th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 4:00 PM.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2017