OWENS, 72



WINTER HAVEN - Pat was born in Evergreen, Alabama on August 18, 1944. In the early morning hours of February 27, 2017, with her children by her side, she went home to Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior.

She treasured spending time with her family and landscaping her yard. Along with being a housewife & homemaker, she enjoyed her career as a plant nursery manager and landscape specialist. She also assisted her daughter with a home day care.

She is survived by her children Leona Blackmon, Charlie Blackmon (Lisa), Ronda Teague (James), Tina

On Saturday, March 11, 2017, her Celebration of Life gathering will begin at 10:00 a.m. with a service at 11:00 a.m. at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home in Auburndale, Florida. A burial service will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, and to honor Pat, her wish is to receive shoes for school aged students in need (toddlers, children, and young adults). Shoe donations will be graciously accepted at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home located at 2198 K-Ville Avenue, Auburndale, FL, through Friday, March 24, 2017.



