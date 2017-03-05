RONALD C.
PAYE Sr., 77
U.S. Army Retired
LAKE WALES - Ronald C. Paye Sr. was born in Barnet, VT; passed away Sat. February 25, 2017.
He served 21 years in the U.S. Army. He received the Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, Airborne Rigger, Recruiter Badge with three Stars.
He is survived by 2 sons Ron Jr. and Bill, grandchildren Kyle and Trevor of Alaska, Claire of Lake Wales, Sarah and Ella of Texas, one great grandson Dominik of Alaska.
He loved life, enjoyed travel, fishing, shooting, woodworking, NASCAR, and he enjoyed life to the fullest.
A burial service will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2017