CHARLIE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLIE HENDERSON COLLINS.
HENDERSON
COLLINS, 91
ZOLFO SPRINGS - Charlie Henderson Collins, 91, of Zolfo Springs, FL died on March 2, 2017 in Sebring from cancer.
He was born on Dec. 2, 1925 in West Virginia and had been a resident of Hardee County for 20 years. Charlie was a Christian and enjoyed playing his guitar and singing. He served in the U.S. Army and was a restaurant owner.
Survivors include his wife, Yvonne Collins of Zolfo Springs; 3 sons, Steven Collins of Michigan, Larry Collins and Gary Collins of Ohio; 1 daughter, Nikki of Ohio; and 8 grandchildren.
Robarts Family Funeral Home, Wauchula.
Robarts Family Funeral Home - Wauchula Chapel
529 West Main Street
Wauchula, FL 34266
(863) 773-9773
Published in Ledger from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2017