CHARLIE HENDERSON COLLINS

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLIE HENDERSON COLLINS.

CHARLIE
HENDERSON
COLLINS, 91

ZOLFO SPRINGS - Charlie Henderson Collins, 91, of Zolfo Springs, FL died on March 2, 2017 in Sebring from cancer.
He was born on Dec. 2, 1925 in West Virginia and had been a resident of Hardee County for 20 years. Charlie was a Christian and enjoyed playing his guitar and singing. He served in the U.S. Army and was a restaurant owner.
Survivors include his wife, Yvonne Collins of Zolfo Springs; 3 sons, Steven Collins of Michigan, Larry Collins and Gary Collins of Ohio; 1 daughter, Nikki of Ohio; and 8 grandchildren.
Robarts Family Funeral Home, Wauchula.
Funeral Home
Robarts Family Funeral Home - Wauchula Chapel
529 West Main Street
Wauchula, FL 34266
(863) 773-9773
Funeral Home Details
Published in Ledger from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2017
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com