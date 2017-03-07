Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH A. NELSON. View Sign

KENNETH A.

NELSON, 85



LAKELAND - Kenneth A. Nelson, 85, passed away Friday, March 3, 2017 at his residence in Lakeland. He moved to the area in 1960 from Craig, Nebraska and was the owner and operator of Citrus Air, the family business, for 25 years. Kenneth was of the Lutheran faith, Marine Corps veteran and an avid fisherman.

A loving husband father and grandfather he will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Joyce J. Nelson, son Clark Nelson, daughter Tracie Nelson, son Joe A. Nelson, D.O., three siblings and two grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 7th from 2-3pm at Lanier Funeral Home with Funeral services at 3pm. Burial will follow on Wednesday at Florida National Cemetery at 11am. Lanier Funeral Home in Charge of arrangements.



