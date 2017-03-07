JESSICA LYNN HUNT

  • "GOD BLESS JESSICA'S FAMILY. ONE DAY AT A TIME SWEET JESUS."
  • "I was Jessica's vet tech instructor here at Southern..."
    - Sharon Poitevint
  • "Keeping you in prayer. CJ loved Miss Jessica and Baily and..."
    - Mandy Smith-Fischer
  • "Marianne and family, God bless you all in this time of..."
    - Mary Ann Warner
  • "Marianne & Family. My heart aches and I'm saddened for your..."
    - Shirley Johnson

JESSICA LYNN
HUNT, 30

TALLAHASSEE - Jessica Lynn Hunt, age 30, of Tallahassee, entered into heavens gates on March 3, 2017.
She is survived by her daughter, Baily, whom she loved 'to the moon and back'; her parents, Ronald and Marianne Hunt and her brother, Christopher Alan Hunt (Ariel); several grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 1:00pm at Bevis Funeral Home, 2710 N. Monroe St., Tallahassee, Fl. with a Celebration of Jessica's Life service at 2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Capital City Bank, in memory of Baily N. Hunt's college fund, via Ronald and Marianne Hunt.
Scotti Thompson is assisting the Hunt family with their final arrangements. ( www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193).
Funeral Home
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
2710 NORTH MONROE ST
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Funeral Home Details
Published in Ledger from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2017
