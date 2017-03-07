VIRGIL D.
JAMES, 92
LAKELAND - Virgil D. James, 92, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
He was born in Mason City, IA on March 29, 1924. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Lakeland, FL. He was a WWII veteran, decorated with many service awards including: the Purple Heart, and the Bronze Star w/Oak Leaf Cluster. He was also a retired mechanic.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Martha; his parents, Floyd and Annabelle James, and sister Lucille Wall.
He is survived by his children: Randall (Debbie), Rebecca (James), Lawrence David (Misty), Steven (Lindy), Eugene (Lorraine), Dale (Sheila) He also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Visitation to be held at Faith Baptist Church, Lakeland, FL, from 10 -11 am, Wed., March 8, 2017; funeral services to follow. Graveside service will be at 2 pm at Glenn Abbey Memorial, Auburndale, FL.
