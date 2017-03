VIRGIL D.JAMES, 92LAKELAND - Virgil D. James, 92, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 4, 2017.He was born in Mason City, IA on March 29, 1924. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Lakeland, FL. He was a WWII veteran, decorated with many service awards including: the Purple Heart , and the Bronze Star w/Oak Leaf Cluster. He was also a retired mechanic.He was preceded in death by his loving wife Martha; his parents, Floyd and Annabelle James, and sister Lucille Wall.He is survived by his children: Randall (Debbie), Rebecca (James), Lawrence David (Misty), Steven (Lindy), Eugene (Lorraine), Dale (Sheila) He also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.Visitation to be held at Faith Baptist Church, Lakeland, FL, from 10 -11 am, Wed., March 8, 2017; funeral services to follow. Graveside service will be at 2 pm at Glenn Abbey Memorial, Auburndale, FL.