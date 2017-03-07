Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EULA GRAY GALFORD ORR. View Sign

EULA GRAY GALFORD ORR, 89



LAKELAND - Eula Gray Galford Orr, 89, of Lakeland, FL, for the last 33 years, and formerly of Park Forest, IL, passed peacefully February 25, 2017 in Lakeland. She was born at home in Guys Mills, PA on Feb. 23, 1928, the youngest daughter of parents Frank W. Galford and Ida Gum Galford. She attended Steuben-Townville High School, where she played alto horn in the band and later became a drum majorette, graduating in 1943 with perfect attendance for all grades 1-12. After graduation, she and her mother began working at Talon (zipper) in Meadville, PA, taking the bus each day to work.

On August 7, 1948, Eula married Meredith K. Orr in New Richmond, PA, and worked as a beautician to support her husband's college education at

There she raised her three children, becoming a Cub Scout Den Mother, while also volunteering at her children's elementary schools. She enjoyed camping with the family at Woodcock Lake Park, and drove throughout the country on camping trips with the family. She loved dogs, especially Cocker Spaniels and a Schnauzer named Whiskers. Gardening was another favorite activity. She was particularly well known for her apples and strawberries, especially among children who often made 'raids' on their way to school. She also made time to begin a new career in retailing, beginning in the candy section at Marshall Fields and later moving to JC Penney working in the linen department.

Eula divorced in 1975, and after son Kurt finished school, relocated in 1984 to Lakeland, FL to be much closer to many of her sisters, nieces and nephews, as well as escape Chicago's frigid winters. She soon became an active member of the Lakeland First United Methodist Church. After a long career, Eula retired from JC Penney in 1993. With more time, she and her sister, Katie, became the 'Thelma and Louise' of the family, taking road trips throughout the country visiting family, national parks, Las Vegas-style stage shows and, quite often, casinos. They also cruised the Caribbean, joined by sister, Hazel and her husband Forest. The world-famous Pat O'Brien's in New Orleans was another favorite place she visited with her son, Kurt. When she was not traveling, Eula would play cards with friends or cheer on her Tampa Bay Rays. Sister Katie would often call while both watched and analyzed the game. Most of all, Eula loved her family, the Galford clan, her children and beloved grandchildren.

Eula is survived by brother Harold Galford; sons Bruce Orr and wife Carol of Dallas, TX; and Kurt Orr of New Lenox, IL; daughter Deborah Orr of Lakeland, FL; and grandchildren Emmett, Abbie and Ninah Orr of New Lenox, IL. Her parents, as well as five sisters, Hazel Goodwill; Frances Weed, Kathryn McGraw, Virginia Root, and infant Audrey; one brother, Allen Galford and ex-husband, Meredith K. Orr, precede her in death.

Friends and family are invited to the burial and a Celebration of Eula's Life Friday, March 10. The burial service will be officiated by United Methodist Pastor Frank Weingard and begin at 11:30A, Kingsley Cemetery, Townville. The luncheon will follow from 1-3P at the Holiday Inn Express in Meadville (18240 Conneaut Lake Road, I-79 exit 147A).



