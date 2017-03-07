EUGENE ALLEN
NELSON, 79
LAKELAND - Eugene Allen Nelson, 79, passed away Friday, March 3rd, 2017, in Lakeland, Florida. He was born on August 15th, 1937 to Eugene Reynolds and Caryl Ida (Allen) Nelson in Pensacola, Florida. He was raised in Bushnell, Florida, where his paternal grandfather was a rancher and farmer and his maternal grandfather operated Allen Hardware. He graduated from Bushnell High School, Rochester Institute of Technology, the College of Arts and Science and the College of Law at the University of Florida.
Allen was an artillery officer in the US Marine Corps from 1962 to 1966. Following the completion of his law degree he returned to active duty, serving in the Judge Advocate Division until retirement at the rank of Major in 1983. He later practiced as an assistant state attorney for 19 years in Tampa and Bartow, Florida.
Allen enjoyed military history, the American West, dancing and travel, and he was a member of the Marine Corps Association, Commemorative Air Force, the Florida Bar, and Alcoholics Anonymous. He was also proudly a lifetime member of the University of Florida Alumni Association.
Allen is survived by his three sons, Michael Nelson of Washington, D.C., and Mark and Charles Nelson of Atlanta; his daughter, Susan Larson of Deerfield, Illinois; and four grandchildren, Charlotte and Nick Larson and Sam and Jake Nelson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents and his beloved Norwegian Elkhound, Ilsa Mae.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, March 8th at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland, Florida. Memorial donations can be made to SPCA Florida, 5850 Brannen Rd. S, Lakeland, FL 33813.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2017