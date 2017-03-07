Obituary Guest Book View Sign



LAKELAND - Eugene Allen Nelson, 79, passed away Friday, March 3rd, 2017, in Lakeland, Florida. He was born on August 15th, 1937 to Eugene Reynolds and Caryl Ida (Allen) Nelson in Pensacola, Florida. He was raised in Bushnell, Florida, where his paternal grandfather was a rancher and farmer and his maternal grandfather operated Allen Hardware. He graduated from Bushnell High School, Rochester Institute of Technology, the College of Arts and Science and the College of Law at the University of Florida.

Allen was an artillery officer in the

Allen enjoyed military history, the American West, dancing and travel, and he was a member of the Marine Corps Association, Commemorative Air Force, the Florida Bar, and Alcoholics Anonymous. He was also proudly a lifetime member of the University of Florida Alumni Association.

Allen is survived by his three sons, Michael Nelson of Washington, D.C., and Mark and Charles Nelson of Atlanta; his daughter, Susan Larson of Deerfield, Illinois; and four grandchildren, Charlotte and Nick Larson and Sam and Jake Nelson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents and his beloved Norwegian Elkhound, Ilsa Mae.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, March 8th at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland, Florida. Memorial donations can be made to SPCA Florida, 5850 Brannen Rd. S, Lakeland, FL 33813.



Published in Ledger from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2017

