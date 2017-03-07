KITTY (WARNOCK) SWOBODA SHAPE
|
LAKELAND - In loving memory of Kitty (Warnock) Swoboda Shape, June 25, 1946, who passed away on March 1, 2017.
Kitty is survived by her husband Jim Shape, her sons Michael and Bradley Swoboda, three stepchildren Laura Arleth, Jamie and Michael Shape. Kitty is also survived by her sister Joyce (Warnock) Brown, and four brothers Leo, Walter, Ricky and Billy Warnock. Kitty was preceded in death by her first husband Mickey Swoboda, her son Shane Swoboda, her parents Leo and Jimmie Warnock and three brothers: Melvin, Bobby and John Warnock.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2017