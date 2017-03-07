JOHN A.
FRANKENMUTH, MI. -John A. Haines passed away Saturday, March 4, 2017 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Saginaw after a brief illness; age 82 years. John was born on July 26, 1934 in Merrill, MI to the late John and Pearl Haines. He was married to Esther C. Mueller on August 25, 1956; she predeceased him on February 12, 2008. John received his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan and later graduated from Detroit College of Law. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Bridgeport, Past President of the Saginaw County Bar Association, Past President of Bridgeport County Club, and a Justice of the Peace for Saginaw County. John was an avid golfer, enjoyed traveling and wintering in Florida, hunting and fishing, spending time at his cabin in Ocqueoc, MI, and was passionate about U of M football.
Surviving are: 3 children, Kimberly (David) Jank of Frankenmuth, MI, Kathryn 'Schatzie' Haines of Lakeland, FL, John 'Jay' (Michelle) Haines of Cedar Springs, MI; a granddaughter, Courtney (Luke) Wolf of Novi, MI; 2 brothers, Robert (Rosalie) Haines of Vassar, James (Veronica) Haines of Vassar; 2 sisters-in-law, Linda Bierlein, Jesse Mueller; many nieces and nephews, and his friend and companion Yvonne Beeg.
John was preceded in death by: brothers-in-law, Otto Bierlein, Clarence Mueller, and Albert (Lillian) Mueller.
Funeral services will take place on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 4241 Williamson Rd., Bridgeport, MI. Rev. William Hessler will officiate with a private family committal service in St. John's Cemetery Frankentrost. John's family will receive visitors at Cederberg Funeral Home of Frankenmuth, 590 N. Franklin St. on Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and again on Thursday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to Faith Lutheran Church Bridgeport or U of M Cancer Center. Please sign our guest book or share an online condolence with the family at
