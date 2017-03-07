Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BETTY A. RADZEVICH. View Sign

BETTY

A. RADZEVICH, 80



LAKELAND - Betty A. Radzevich, 80, of Lakeland, FL, loving wife and mother, passed away March 2, 2017. She was born January 30, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois.

Betty is predeceased by her parents, Ben and Mary Beske; her brother, Bill Beske; and sister, Lucille Dewitt. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Karl; son Eddie and his wife, Lora, of Tampa, Fl.; sister, Linda Coyle, of Chicago, Ill.; sister-in-law Dorothy Petrauskus and several nieces and nephews.

Betty's life was devoted to her family and her passion of breeding and raising German Shepherds throughout the years. She was a renowned breeder in the German Shepherd community as well as a registered AKC Judge for the last 45 years. She will be sorely missed by her friends and family.

Donations can be made in Betty's memory to an animal shelter of your choice.



