PENNELL, 87



LAKELAND - Eugene Erwin Pennell, 87, of Lakeland passed away February 3, 2017 with his family at his side. He was born February 13, 1930 in Reed City, Michigan to Fred E. and Lillian V. Anderson Pennell. While growing up he worked in his parent's small-town movie theatres and held summer jobs ranging from fruit picking (strawberries, peaches, and cherries), harvesting wheat and oats, canning company labor, steel foundry labor, to essential oils quality control laboratory. Eugene graduated from Hartford High School and attended Benton Harbor (Michigan) Junior College, Western Michigan University (B. S. in Chemistry, 1952), Michigan State University (1952-53), University of South Florida (1969-72) and Polk Community College (1982-83).

Eugene served in the U.S.

Eugene is survived by his wife Louise; sons, Dan (Paula) Pennell and Matt Pennell of Lakeland, FL; daughter Penny (John) Wood of Eagle, Idaho; grandsons Adam and Ryan Pennell of Lakeland, FL and Ian Wood of Eagle, Idaho; brother, Gary Pennell of Boise, Idaho; sister, Laura Hoke of McClure, Pennsylvania.

A visitation will be held on Weds., March 8, 2017 from 5-7PM at the Lakeland Funeral Home.

Funeral Services and Interment will be private.



2125 Bartow Road

Lakeland , FL 33801

