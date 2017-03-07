REBECCA LYNN TYSON MEEKS
12/7/1966 - 3/5/2017
LAKELAND - Rebecca Lynn Tyson Meeks died from natural causes.
She is survived by mother Bonnie Tyson; and brother David Tyson and his wife Dianne Tyson; sister-in-law Diana Tyson.
She was preceded in death by her father Charles Tyson Sr.; brother Charles Tyson, Jr.; sister Rhonda Tyson Stalvey.
She has three nephews, four nieces. She also has three great nephews and two great nieces.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
