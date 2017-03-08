Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DR. JAMES D.

'DOC C'

CARRIER

Veterinarian



LAKELAND - James Dale Carrier, age 72, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2017.

Born in El Dorado, Kansas on October 29, 1944. His first 18 years were spent traveling the world with his Air Force parents.

Jim graduated from the University of Missouri, School of Veterinary Medicine in 1968. After serving two years in the Air Force at Charleston, S.C., he brought his family to Florida. He established Care Animal Clinic in 1974 and practiced veterinary medicine in Lakeland for 40 years. It was his life. After retirement, he found a part time job that he really loved; being a veterinarian.

He is survived by a loving family that includes his wife of 48 years, Connie. His children Heather Carrier of Virginia and son Dr. Christopher Carrier, of Lakeland. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, his father James E. Carrier and two brothers, Dr. Gary and Bill Carrier.

He was a member of the Florida Veterinary Medical Association, the American Veterinary Medical Association, and the Ridge Veterinary Medical Association.

A memorial gathering will be held Friday, March 10, 2017, from 6-8pm at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road in Lakeland.

Burial will take place in Missouri at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please walk your dog and pet your cats.







1727 Bartow Road

Lakeland , FL 33801

1727 Bartow Road

Lakeland , FL 33801

(863) 688-7679

Published in Ledger from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2017

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

