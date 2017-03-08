KEVIN LOUIS

SHIRIAH, 43



AUBURNDALE - Kevin Louis Shirah of Auburndale, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 5, 2017. Kevin was born on August 7 1973, in Winter Haven, FL. Kevin worked as a semi trailer repairman for most of his career. He loved fishing, the Boston Red Sox and the Dallas Cowboys.

He was preceded in death by his father James Louis Shirah. Kevin is survived by his mother Wanda Jean Ewell, and stepfather Ellis B. Ewell, his beautiful daughters Brooke Casity and her husband Donavan, and Baylee Shirah of Auburndale, his stepbrother Robert Ewell of Auburndale and stepsister Vicki (Ewell) Tucker and husband Damien Tucker of Wesley Chapel, FL.

The memorial service will be held on Friday, March 10, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. at Ignited Church, 5859 Hwy. 98 North, Lakeland, FL.



