WILLIAM 'BILL' C.
PICHETTE, 63
LAKELAND - William 'Bill' C. Pichette, 63, passed after a long battle with melanoma on March 3rd, 2017.
A pizza freak and lover of pickles, he was born and raised in Rhode Island, but has been a Florida resident since 1987.
He leaves behind his wife, Patricia (Watson) Pichette; daughters, Gina Burns and Tanya Ellison; father, Edward L. Pichette Sr.; brother, Edward L. Pichette, Jr. and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Lillian (Vigneau) Pichette.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, his daughters ask that you make a donation to the
and have yourself checked annually by a dermatologist.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2017