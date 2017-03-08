MARK N.
OHNIKIAN
LAKELAND - Mark N. Ohnikian, 91 passed away at Lakeland Hospice House on March 5, 2017.
He was born on February 2, 1926 in The Bronx, New York. He attended Fordham Preparatory School and served in the United Sates Army.
He moved to Lakeland, Florida where he attended and graduated from Florida Southern College. He owned several businesses and worked as a safety supervisor at Davy McKee Corporation.
His favorite hobbies were playing racquetball and tennis.
Mark is survived by his children, Carol Walker (Bobby), and Mark Anthony Ohnikian; his grandchildren, Leah Sumner (Keith), Mark and Nick Ohnikian; great grandchildren, Kade and Maverick Sumner.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday March 10, 2017 at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 South Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Good Shepherd Hospice House http://chaptershealth.org
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.heathfuneralchapel.com .
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Published in Ledger from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2017