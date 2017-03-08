Obituary Guest Book View Sign

LAKELAND - Anita Irene Tompkins, 70, of Lakeland passed away Sunday after a courageous battle with angiosarcoma, following bedside vigils with each member of her family. Loving mother, grandma, great grandma, sister and friend, Anita was born and raised in Lakeland.

She moved away in 1966 to be a Marine Corps wife and mother. She returned in 1975, where she worked at Lakeland City Hall. Anita later worked at Piper Aircraft for several years until the plant closed in the mid 80s. She relocated to Jacksonville, FL where she served as the vice president of operations for a halo medical brace manufacturer. At 50, she began working in the insurance field and soon returned to Lakeland, continuing in insurance. Anita retired from Lanier Upshaw nearly 3 years ago, and was very involved in the care of her elderly mother who passed away in July of 2016.

She is survived by her daughter Kimberly Wilson of Sacramento; her brother Wilson Lamar Tompkins of Lakeland; three grandchildren, Kris (Maria) Skovsgard of Vero Beach, Jorgen Skovsgard serving in the US Navy in Romania, and Karson Skovsgard of Austin, TX; and two great grandchildren Kirsten and Kayden of Vero Beach. Anita is also survived by family she loved as her own: two step children Larry (Hatsue) Kasiba of Pensacola, and Paula Kasiba Holmes of Jacksonville; four step grandchildren Andrew Kasiba of Mobile, AL, Aileen and Deen Kasiba of Pensacola, and Shannon Guynn of Jacksonville; and two step great grandchildren Tatiana and Paul Fundora, Jr. of Vero Beach.

She was preceded in death by her parents Wilson Lamar Tompkins, Sr. and Gertrude Louise Tompkins of Lakeland.

Visitation will be held at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Dr., Lakeland, FL Thursday, March 9 at 4 p.m., followed immediately by service in the chapel at 5 p.m. Interment will take place with family at graveside at Tompkins Cemetery Friday March 10 in Lochloosa, FL at noon.







