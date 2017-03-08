Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOMINICO THINH VAN TRINH. View Sign



Van TRINH, 81



LAKELAND - Mr. Thinh Van Trinh passed away at Lakeland Regional Health Center on March 5, 2017, with his wife and 2 sons by his side.

Mr. Trinh was born in Hanoi, Vietnam, on April 12, 1935. He was Vice President of CAT, Air Transportation Company in Saigon, Vietnam before moving to the United States in 1975. He worked as a phosphate chemist until he retired in 2004.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Hoa Vuong Nguyen, sons, Thong Trinh; Thang Trinh, wife, Thuong Trinh and their three children.

Brothers: Widow: Dung Trinh, Nguyen thi Lanh and her children in Canada, Widow: Tien Trinh, Van Thi Tuyet and their children, Widow: Cuong Trinh, Nguyen T Anh and their children, Quy Trinh and his wife Nguyet Phan and their children.

Sisters: Lien Trinh and husband Tung Duong and their children.

Van Trinh and husband Cu Nguyen and their children.

Mr. Trinh was a devoted and loving husband and father to his family, a beloved brother to his sisters and brothers.

Viewing and visitation will be held Friday, March 10, 2017, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Ave., Lakeland, FL 33801.

Funeral Service will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 210 W. Lemon St., Lakeland, FL., 33815 at 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 11, 2017. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Burial Park Cemetery, Lakeland, FL. 33812.

328 South Ingraham Avenue

Lakeland , FL 33801

