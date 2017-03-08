LAURIE
LAKELAND - Laurie Jean Sudduth, born July 18, 1956 in Kenmore, NY passed away March 1 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Laurie graduated from Lakeland Senior HS in 1974 and worked for Summit for 26 years. She was a Summit Sr. Claims Specialist for the City of Lakeland. Laurie was highly devoted to her family and career. In 1977, Laurie married her best friend, Richard Sudduth. She obtained a Criminal Justice degree from Hillsboro CC.
Laurie is survived by her husband Richard, son Thurman 'TC' (Angela), grandchildren Riley & Carter, her parents Richard & Jean Utz, brothers Richard Utz (Sally) & Jeffrey Utz (Jacqueline), and their children. She was preceded in death by her brother, Christopher Utz.
Funeral Services will be at 4:00 pm Saturday, 03/11/17 at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home in north Lakeland, 3350 Mall Hill Drive, Lakeland, FL, 33810. Business Casual. Please wear purple - Laurie's favorite color. In lieu of flowers, please donate to
in Laurie's name.
