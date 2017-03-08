ANNIE L.
COKER, 94
Homemaker
TAVARES - Mrs. Annie L. Coker, age 94, died Monday, March 6, 2017.
Born in Bainbridge, GA, on December 13, 1922, she came to the area when she was 24 years old. She was a homemaker, and a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Coker was preceded in death by her husband DeWitt Coker. She is survived by her sons David Coker (Carmen), Tim Coker (Sylvia), and Michael Coker (Shirley), all of Lakeland; daughter Peggy Hutchinson (Kenneth), sister Eutera Wicker, Johns Island, S.C., 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Visitation will be Friday, March 10, 2017 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Lanier Funeral Home Chapel. Services will follow at 10:00 AM at Lanier Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in Springhead Cemetery.
Lanier Funeral Home - Lakeland
717 Griffin Road
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 687-3996
Published in Ledger from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2017