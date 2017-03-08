EDDY DEAN
SANDERS, 70
AUBURNDALE - Mr. Eddy Dean Sanders, age 70, a resident of Auburndale passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at his home with family.
Mr. Sanders was born Sept. 17, 1946 in Boissevain, VA to Roy Cecil and Rose Marie (Brooks) Sanders, Sr. He was a Polk County resident since 1974 coming from Miami. He was the owner/operator of Sanders Trucking from 1975-2011 and Sanders Tire Company which still operates today.
Eddy was a member of Grace Pointe United Pentecostal Church in Lakeland. He enjoyed hard work, smoky mountains, hunting at their family house in GA where they rode four wheelers and spent lots of quality family time.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Roy Cecil Sanders, Jr.
Eddy is survived by his loving & devoted family: wife of 48 years: Loyce Sanders, daughter: Tamarah (Tim) Pate, son: Eddy Dean Sanders, II, all of Auburndale, 3 grandchildren: Lorann, Lacey & Ethyn, brother: Jerry (Shelly) Sanders of Auburndale.
Visitation will be Thurs. March 9th from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Kersey Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Fri. March 10th at the funeral home with Interment at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2017