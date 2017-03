DAROTHY 'DOT'LONG, 90BARTOW - Darothy 'Dot' Long, 90, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 4, 2017 at her residence in Bartow.She was born September 30, 1926 in Headland, AL. Mrs. Long was a Homemaker, a Beautician and worked with her late husband Harold Long, Jr. at the family business, L & S Laboratory. She was a member of the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church of Bartow.She was preceded in death by her husband: Harold Long, Jr. and grandson: Timothy Daniel Long. She is survived by her son: Tim Long & wife Judy, daughter: Pamela Brown, brother: Jacky Smith & wife Gayle, three granddaughters: Helen Long, Margaret Long & Kate Long and grandson: Joshua Geddings & wife Tiffany.Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11:00 am Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church of Bartow, 205 E. Stanford Street. Interment will be held at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow, FL. Condolences to family at