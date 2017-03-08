DAROTHY 'DOT'
LONG, 90
BARTOW - Darothy 'Dot' Long, 90, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 4, 2017 at her residence in Bartow.
She was born September 30, 1926 in Headland, AL. Mrs. Long was a Homemaker, a Beautician and worked with her late husband Harold Long, Jr. at the family business, L & S Laboratory. She was a member of the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church of Bartow.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Harold Long, Jr. and grandson: Timothy Daniel Long. She is survived by her son: Tim Long & wife Judy, daughter: Pamela Brown, brother: Jacky Smith & wife Gayle, three granddaughters: Helen Long, Margaret Long & Kate Long and grandson: Joshua Geddings & wife Tiffany.
Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11:00 am Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church of Bartow, 205 E. Stanford Street. Interment will be held at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow, FL. Condolences to family at
Published in Ledger from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2017