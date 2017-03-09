EULA MAY
STALVEY
3/4/1929 - 3/4/2017
LAKELAND - Eula was born in Lexington, KY on March 4, 1929. She moved to West Palm Beach, FL at the age of 13 where she met her one and only husband, Glen Stalvey. They started dating when she was 16 until Glen was drafted into the Army. They were married on September 14, 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio. They settled down in Lakeland, Fl. They were married over 70 years. A loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Glen Stalvey, her daughter Lorrel Stalvey, her son Alan Stalvey and his wife Bessie Stalvey, all reside in Lakeland, FL. Preceded in death by a daughter, Carolyn Benton and a son, Roger Stalvey. Having 12 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at their home, 5610 Yale Street on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. All friends and family are welcome.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2017