Obituary

JOY TISSOT

MOORE, 78



LAKELAND - Joy Tissot Moore, age 78, was born on July 23, 1938 in Jacksonville, Florida. She went to her heavenly home on February 14, 2017. She was the daughter of Archie Newton Tissot and Hilda Virginia Lafler Tissot who both predeceased her. She was a 1956 graduate of Gainesville High School in Gainesville, Florida. She also studied at the University of Florida. She enjoyed singing in the church choir, teaching Sunday School, spending time with her family, playing bridge, but most of all she just loved people. She never met a stranger and always found the good in everyone that she met.

She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Alvin Lynn Moore. They were married on June 12, 1960 in Gainesville, Florida. She is also survived by her two daughters and their families: Noel Moore Rogers and her husband Brian Alan Rogers and their daughters Peyton Joy Rogers and Page Holden Rogers (Greenville, SC). Mary Jo Chitwood and her husband John Ricky Chitwood and their children Emory Lynn Chitwood, Jaeleigh Noel Chitwood, and John Rolin Chitwood (Isle of Palms, SC). She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Ann Cox.

A celebration of her life and visitation will be held Saturday, March 18, 2017 at First Baptist Church Peachtree City, Georgia from 2:00 to 4:00 in the Gathering Room. The family extends great appreciation for the care that she received at Opis Highland Lake Center in Lakeland, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. She truly brought 'Joy' to the World!

328 South Ingraham Avenue

Lakeland , FL 33801

