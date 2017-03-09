MOTHER RUBY
AXSON, 96
LAKELAND - Mother Ruby Axson was born May 31, 1920 to the parents of Jody and Addie Nichols in Turkey Creek LA. She passed away on February 27, 2017 in Tallahassee, Fl.
She was a member of Church of God in Christ and later joined Church of God by Faith. She treasured her walk with the Lord and loved witnessing to others about the Grace the Lord bestows upon us all.
Mother Axson will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, Evelyn (Charles) Murphy, Madison, FL, Willie (Anita) Axson, Boston, MA, Ernest (Jenny) Axson, Davenport, FL, Nathaniel (Barbara) Axson, Norwich, CT, Irene (David) Harrell, Plant City, FL, Dea. Mozell (Dee) Axson, Lakeland, FL, Pastor Lester (Yolanda) Axson, Orlando, FL, a daughter-in-love Mary Axson, Lakeland, FL, and a host of devoted grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins
and special friends.
A viewing will be on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Victory Temple Church of God by Faith, Lakeland, FL, 5-7p.m. Celebration of Life, Friday March 10, 2017 @ 11:am, Church of God by Faith, Winter Haven, FL.
Coney Funeral Home.
Coney Funeral Home
1404 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 686-5006
Published in Ledger from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2017