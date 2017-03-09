CHESTER
BROOKS, Sr., 76
WINTER HAVEN - Chester Brooks, Sr., age 76, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
He was born December 27, 1940 in Eloise, FL, the son of Jack Broward Brooks and Lucille Weeks Brooks. He was a Sanitation Engineer for Waste Management. Mr. Brooks was the original owner of Brooks Sanitation. He was a Little League Coach at Eagle Lake. He coached Girls Softball at Wahneta. He loved sports and was an avid fan of the Gators.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Brooks was preceded in death by his wife: Evelyn Lewis Brooks, brothers: Johnny and Billy and sister: Alma Jean. He is survived by his sons: Chester 'Bo' Brooks, Jr., (Phyllis), Ron Brooks, brothers: Jackie Benjamin Brooks (Evelyn) and Jimmy Carroll Brooks (Cathy), sisters-in-law: Delores Skipper (Robert) and Freida Brooks, sister: Joann Skipper (Carl), grandchildren: Crystal, Kelly, and Matthew, and great grandchildren: Kaden and Bailee.
Visitation is Thursday from 6-8 pm with funeral services Friday at 1 pm, both at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Winter Haven. Condolences may sent to the family at
www.ott-laughlin.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2017